Russell County's Relay for Life celebrates 30 years of hope

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Relay for Life kicked off their event to celebrate many years of hope.

The celebration began Thursday Jan. 8, 2015 at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Their theme for this year was, "don't stop believing for a cure."

Cancer survivors as well as people interested in becoming a part of Relay for Life participated in this event.

Russell county's Relay for Life is still looking for sponsors with hopes of finding a cure for cancer.

Organizers were looking to raise $100.000 from this kick off event.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.