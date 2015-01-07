Phenix City singer impresses during 'American Idol' audition

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The 14th season of American Idol is premiering Wednesday and Thursday, and a Phenix City man kicks off their Nashville auditions with his amazing voice and heartwarming personal journey.

The talented country singer, Garrett Miles, wowed the judges, but could not see their reactions because he's blind. But his soulful sound seemed to have won the judges over.

“It was amazing. It was a great process. I never had anything that big happen to me before and just to make it to Nashville to be able to do that was quite an awesome experience," Garrett Miles said.

Miles auditioned in Nashville, singing the Creedance Clearwater Revival version of Proud Mary. He also, in the presence of Idol judge Jennifer Lopez, sang a song, Como la Flor, from the 1996 movie Selena, in which she starred.

In the first part of the clip, Garrett tells host Ryan Seacrest that he's so comfortable on the stage because he can't see the crowds and there isn't anything to bother him.

Garrett's mom, Jan Miles, said their entire family is proud their "happy-go-lucky" Garrett's musical talents and auditioning for American Idol.

"This is like the tryouts for the World Series. Garrett has never been able to play ball but has accomplished a lot in his music," Jan Miles said. "He always has a smile on his face and has never let his vision disability get him down."

The proud mom also said his blindness has never impaired his ability to share his love of family and music.

"When we thanked him one time for being so cheerful and not letting his disability get him down, he said, 'Well dad, I have a lot to be thankful for. I have done a lot more than most people, plus there are a lot of people worst off than me.' We are very proud of him," Jan said.

His family and friends in the surrounding area are supporting him in his musical pursuits and on his time on the show.

Did he make it to Hollywood? We have no idea, and will all have to watch the season premier episodes on Wednesday (tonight) and Thursday at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on FOX.

Mobile users: To view the clip, click here: http://bit.ly/141b9Gu. If you want to check out more of his music, check out his YouTube page by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.