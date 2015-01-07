Ft. Benning soldiers start 2015 with deployment to Afghanistan

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – An estimated 30 soldiers have been assigned to the 789th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company.

They are scheduled to deploy for a year to Afghanistan on Jan. 7.

The mission for the 789th EOD will be to neutralize explosive devices and to conduct conduct counter-IED missions.

Counter-IED missions provide intelligence and analysis of areas that help identify IED manufacturers, financiers and suppliers.

This unit was named the Army's best explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the year 2011, which was the first time the competition had been conducted since 2001.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.