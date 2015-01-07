Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University coming to the Liberty Theatre

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – What better way to start the New Year than with being financially ready for the future!

Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University is coming to the Liberty Theatre starting Jan. 28, 2015 at 7 p.m.

This class will be geared towards achieving financial goals by showing participants how to eliminate debt, save for the future and give generously.

There will be a class preview on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Liberty Theatre is located at 821 8th Ave.

For more information please email Twanna Moore at twannamoore@yahoo.com.

