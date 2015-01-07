Georgia hires former NFL coach as offensive coordinator

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) – The University of Georgia football program announced they've hired former NFL offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to take on the same role in 2015.

Schottenheimer will also be the quarterbacks coach. The hiring was announced Wednesday.

"I'm excited to have Brian join our coaching staff," UGA head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. "His NFL experience will be a perfect fit for how we like to play offensive football here at Georgia. He'll be excellent in developing our players in both the running and passing games which will benefit them while they are at Georgia and for their future."

Schottenheimer, 41, will be replacing longtime offensive coordinator and former UGA quarterback Mike Bobo, who accepted the head coaching job at Colorado State last month. During Georgia's Bowl game, a win in the Belk Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 30, tight ends coach John Lilly took over for Bobo and called plays.

Schottenheimer comes with several stops on his resume: he held assistant coaching roles at USC and Syracuse in college, and the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Rams and the Washington Redskins in the NFL.

"This is a great opportunity to become a Georgia Bulldog for both my career and my family," Schottenheimer said. "I'm thrilled to be part of an elite program with such national tradition and a great staff already in place. I look forward to working with young men and being a positive and significant influence on their lives as we develop them athletically, academically and socially."

The former Florida Gator is also the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer.

Terms of Schottenheimer's contract have not been announced.

