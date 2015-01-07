160 crime victims tell their stories for Victims Visitor's Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles held a Victims Visitor's Day event to give victims an opportunity to speak out.An estimated 160 crime victims participated in this event.Some families took 10 minutes to tell their stories while some took an hour as a part of the grieving process. It also included families ensuring their convicted killers stay locked up in jail.Terry Barnard is a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles and he says it's important for victims and their families to talk about the impact crimes have made on the victims."It's important for the victims themselves to come and to absolutely talk about the specific crimes to be able to make sure that individual board members understand the impact that particular crimes had on their life, so they can have resolution sometimes and even satisfaction that we understand the severity of that particular crime," Barnard said.Parole Board Executive Director Michael Nail said, "When speaking with victims that have been impacted by crime, it is gratifying to hear that they were able to have their questions answered and gain an understanding of the parole process. More importantly is the fact that they realize that we are concerned and care about them as individuals, and that they always have a voice with the Parole Board."Victims also had the opportunity to discuss their cases confidentially and ask questions regarding their offender. The board members did not leave until every victim spoke with them one on one.





