Chambers County starts project on new 911 center

(WTVM) - Chambers County broke ground today on its new 911 dispatch center.

Elected officials and public safety employees were in Lanett to throw the first pile of dirt. The new office has been in the planning stages for four years. Funding for the project came from a bond program with Auburn Bank.

The current 911 office is in a building that is more than 50 years old. County officials say the new facility will better serve residents in the area.

"The new center will be a 180 degree difference from the old center. The new building will be what we call harden facility. It will be like a bunker type of facility, totally self-sustainable," Byron Pigg said, chairperson of Chambers Co.

It is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. Last year Chambers County processed more than 56,000 911 calls.

