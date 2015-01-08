Police ID suspect in double shooting; 1 dead

Police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for the double shooting that left one dead and another injured on Wednesday night. Major Gil Slouchick identified the suspect as Bernard Gibson as the man who allegedly sent two men to the hospital, killing one. The shooting happened at 1024 Calvin Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday Jan 7, 2015.Gibson is now wanted for aggravated assault and murder.Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the name of the victim is Gerald Hightower Jr., 33. Hightower was shot multiple times in his lower extremities and transported to Midtown Medical Center minutes later. He was later pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m. in the intensive care unit.Bryan says Hightower's body will be sent to Atlanta for autopsy on Friday.There will be a candlelight vigil Thursday Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on Calvin Ave.Hightower's family says never did anything wrong and he was a very nice guy. "We know who you are so you might as well give yourself up," family said.Police say the second victim, 26-year-old Kaminski Robinson, has been released from the hospital.Investigators worked overnight interviewing witnesses and trying to determine a motive. At this time, they have not determined what led to the shooting.Police are looking for multiple suspects in connection to the shooting. It's not clear how many suspects they believe are involved.Anyone with information on the shooting, or know the whereabouts of Gibson are asked to call Columbus police at (706)-653-3400 or 911.