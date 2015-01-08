1 arrested following alleged LaGrange drive-by shooting

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – On man has been arrested following an alleged gang-related shooting from November 2014.

The LaGrange Police Department reports they've arrested Demetrius Chavez Dowell, of LaGrange, in connection with the Nov. 29, 2014 shooting of Desean Salter, who was shot in the leg in an alleged drive-by shooting.

Investigators say the victim was treated and later released from the West Georgia Medical Center.

Dowell is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and several counts of participating in a criminal street gang.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting, contact the LaGrange Police Department's Jennie Lawson at (706)-883-2618 or Sgt. Nelson at (706)-883-2624.

