Ft. Benning undergoes heavy weapon training

FORT BENNING (WTVM) – You may be hearing a louder noise on Ft. Benning more than usual due to their heavy weapon training.

Their training continues this week from 9 a.m. until midnight this Friday and it will resume Jan. 12 through Jan. 16.

There will be multiple ranges firing the 120mm gun which will cause the community to notice more sounds during this time.

Ft. Benning wants training to be realistic which is why they use 120mm Abrams tank main gun, in order to be ready on the battlefield.

For a list of dates, times and ranges

