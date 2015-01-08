UPDATE: Arnold Middle School's power outage is fixed

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District says Georgia power has fixed the problem and Arnold Middle School now has power.Several schools opened doors 30 minutes early, in order for the kids to stay warm, but parents found out that Arnold Middle School was without power Thursday morning.According to Muscogee County School District all students and staff were safe, but power and heat were not working on the sixth and seventh grade hallway as well as some common areas of the school.Since the eighth grade hallway was heated, students remained at Arnold; however they relocated sixth and seventh grade students next door to Allen Elementary.Parents were able to pick up their child early following administrative procedures.All after school activities are cancelled including the basketball game that was scheduled for tonight.





