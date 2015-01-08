17-year-old faces several charges in connection to armed robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection with a rash of armed robberies in Columbus has pleaded guilty.

17-year-old Montavious Steplight was in state court this morning and he's facing several charges including obstruction of a law officer and possession of a gun by a person under 18.

Judge Andy Prather sentenced him to 60 days in jail and three years of probation.

Steplight was arrested along with three others.

They are suspected of robbing several businesses in Columbus.

