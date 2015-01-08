Amerigroup Georgia hosts 'Repack the Backpack' event Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Amerigroup Georgia will host a great event for families with school children.

The group will host a Repack the Backpack event with Columbus families in need of school supplies. Participating students will receive free back-to-school supplies including: backpacks, notebooks, various writing utensils, folders, binders, paper and other essentials.

The festivities will also include free health screenings for kids and families as well as entertainment, games and food.

The event will take place at Jan. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th St.

For more information on the event, contact Lauren Chambers at (706)-304-8864.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.