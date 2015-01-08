Attempted armed robbery at Latino store on Veterans Pkwy

Columbus, GA (WTVM) – A black female attempted to rob a Latino store by threatening the store clerk.

According to police, on Jan, 6, 2015 around 7:20 p.m. the robber pointed a gun at the store clerk at LaNacional Tienda Latina, which is located at 4621 Veterans Pkwy.

The robber is described as a 5' 4" black female weighing approximately 180 pounds. She was seen wearing a hat with a yellow shirt wrapped around her face.

Nothing was stolen in the store.

This case is under investigation.

