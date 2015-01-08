Attempted armed robbery at Latino store on Veterans Pkwy

Community members voicing their concerns during Thursday night’s Muscogee County School district meeting, all surrounding the proposal to hire Camelot Education to staff their alternative school programs.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, releases a statement on U.S. military airstrikes in Syria.
A local liquor store closing its doors, for now, according to the owner. This, after a ruling in a civil case, ordered the shop to shut down.
A Columbus tradition has come and gone as Deli Day 2017 was held Thursday.
Ask any soldier in boot camp if they fear their drill sergeant, and you'll probably get a resounding yes.
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
