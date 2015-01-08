Home invasion at Rigdon Rd. apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A home invasion took place at Rigdon Rd. apartments at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Reports say an unknown black male entered the home through the front door and threatened the victim with a gun.

An officer was called to investigate the incident.

The man who invaded the apartments was last seen wearing a black skull cap, tan mask, blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He is about 6'2" with a medium build.

No one was injured during this incident.

