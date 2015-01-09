19 traffic-related deaths counted over holidays in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - According to recently-released statistics from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state troopers investigated 19 traffic-related deaths across Alabama during the holidays.

The deaths occurred during what's known as the Christmas traveling period, which ran from Dec. 19, 2014 at 12:01 am through Jan. 2 at midnight.

The deadly crashed occurred in Cullman, Talladega, Marengo, Shelby, Coosa, Conecuh, Houston, Randolph, Macon, Walker, Bullock and Barbour counties.

The fatalities included 15 drivers, two adult pedestrians, a 3-year-old passenger and a 2-month-old baby who was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Only seven of those individuals were wearing seatbelts. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in at least three of these accidents.

These numbers are up from 2013, when 17 people were killed during the same period.

ALEA state troopers continue to encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws, especially when roadways could be affected by winter weather.

