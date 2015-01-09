VIDEO: 4-year-old girl is pack leader of pit bull family

This little girl may be the leader of the pack in her house. (Source: Channel Of/YouTube)

(WTVM) - Not everyone has the ability to properly train and keep obedient dogs, but a little girl shows how it's done – with six pit bulls.

In a video posted on YouTube on Jan. 7, a 4-year-old girl directs six male pit bulls to obedient behavior before they are fed.

Under the watchful eyes and slight direction of an adult behind the camera, the little directed the dogs to sit and walked them to where they eat and fed them.

"Are you guys hungry," the little asked as she poured out food for them.

"Six male pit bulls. People say it can never be done," the woman said from behind the camera, speaking of their obedience. "That was a 4-year-old that was able to tell them what to do and when to do it."

The woman also signs off with a "love your pit bulls."

