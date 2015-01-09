Robert Turner found guilty of child molestation charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has found Robert Turner, 63, guilty of the charges that he sexually molested a child in 2012, News Leader 9's Tesia Reed reports on Friday.

Both sides argued their case and the jury deliberated for about three hours.

Turner was emotional inside the courtroom as the jury read the verdict. He was found guilty of both child molestation and aggravated child molestation charges. He had been accused of molesting a little girl in August 2012.

The accusations were first reported to police in 2012, when the then 6-year-old child told her mother that "Buddy 'chopped' me down there,' and she began wetting the bed and complaining of pain while using the bathroom.

Turner will be sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m., and according to his attorney, he could be facing life in prison.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News Leader 9 for more details.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.