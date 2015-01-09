Phenix City PD seeks 3 accused of stealing from elderly woman in Walmart

The female suspect accused of the theft, according to the Phenix City Police Department. (Source: Surveillance photo/Phenix City Police Department)

The car the suspects left the Phenix City Walmart in following their theft. (Source: Surveillance photo/Phenix City Police Department)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from an elderly woman inside a Walmart store on Monday.

The unknown suspects, one white female and two black males, were captured via surveillance footage leaving the store shortly after they allegedly distracted an elderly woman, stealing her wallet. Police also believe that the suspects may be using the victim's credit cards in Columbus.

PCPD IS not releasing the name or age of the victim as to protect her identity.

If you have any information on the identities of these suspects or information on this crime, you are asked to contact Investigator Toomey at (334)-448-2800 or email the Phenix City Police Department at pcpd@phenixcityal.us.

Check out our slideshow above to see the rest of the surveillance photos from the Phenix City Police Department.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.