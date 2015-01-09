Liberty Theatre holds auditions for local talent

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Liberty Theatre is looking for talent for their upcoming show, "It's Showtime at the Liberty" and they're having auditions Saturday Feb. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

This is a great time to show off any talent you may have including but not limited to acting, juggling, dancing or singing from all genres.

The Liberty is looking forward to fresh new talent in the city and entertainment for the community.

All acts must be G rated since it is a family show.The show will be similar to "Showtime at the Apollo."

For more information contact the Liberty Theatre at 706-653-7566.

