Auburn native competes for American Idol

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Another local artist is competing for American Idol this season.

20-year-old Steffi Ledbetter is an Auburn Native with dreams of becoming the next American Idol.

Steffi found out about the audition through a friend who heard her singing on Youtube, and a few days later she was off to Nashville.

She now resides in Phenix City and sings with a band in the area.

Ledbetter says she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in music since she was young.

Ledbetter will continue in the competition so make sure you tune into American Idol and cheer her on.

