Young adult Christian lounge open second Friday of the month - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Young adult Christian lounge open second Friday of the month

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Alexis Jarrett) (Source: Alexis Jarrett)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A young adult Christian lounge showcases live singing, dancing, spoken word and other performances.

This event is open to the public and will include a DJ, food and a live band.

The ‘Dominion Lounge' will be at the Open Door Community located at 2405 2nd Ave. at 7:30 p.m. with live performances starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the event or on Event Brite.

The lounge will be open every second Friday of each month.

This event is brought to the public by Lion and LambMusic and ShowKase Entertainment.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly