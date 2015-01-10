Robbery suspects threaten to shoot victims in apartment complex

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two men were robbed Friday Jan. 9 at 3 a.m.

According to reports, two unknown black males threatened to shoot the victims.

Both unknown suspects were seen wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black gloves.

Police say it took place on Martha's Loop on the stairwell of the apartment building.

Both victims are employed at the Buena Vista Grocery store.

This case is now under investigation.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.