28-year-old shot by two unknown suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are looking for two unknown black males who shot a 28-year-old male in the right thigh.

The incident took place on 20th St. around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9.

According to reports, the victim was admitted to Midtown Medical Center after the incident, and has since been discharged from the hospital.

This case is under investigation.

