CPD seeks alleged armed robbery suspects at Manchester Expressway Circle K

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Jan, 10 at approximately 9:37 p.m., the Columbus Police Department Patrol units were dispatched to the Circle K gas station at 2510 Manchester Expressway in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon their arrival they were informed that three black males entered the store armed with a pistol and demanded the money. The clerk gave them the money and then was struck by one of the suspects.The clerk's injuries were not life-threatening.

The armed robbers then fled the store in a 2005 Pontiac Gran Prix silver in color with a GA tag of DV840N. That vehicle came back listed as being stolen earlier Saturday in Atlanta, GA.

The description of the armed robbers was:

light skinned black male, approximately 17-21 yrs. old, 5'6"-5'9" tall, weighing 130-165 pounds, dressed in a dark colored hoodie.

dark skinned black male approximately 17-21 yrs. old, 5'6" - 5' 9" tall, weighing 130-165 pounds, dressed in a grey hoodie.

black male approximately 17-21 yrs. old, 5'6" - 5'9" tall, weighing 130-165 pounds.

The Robbery/Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Police is asking anyone with any information about this crime to please contact Sgt. M. Dahnke at (706)-225-4296 or the Robbery/Assault unit at (706)-653-3400.

