Shoe left at the crime scene leads to home invasion arrest

A home invasion suspect was apprehended Saturday, Jan. 10 in Columbus after leaving a piece of his wardrobe behind at the crime scene.

Police tell News Leader 9 that Alexander Patterson was arrested after police matched his lost shoe found at the scene with the only shoe he was wearing at the time of the arrest.

Police pulled over Patterson's white Durango since the SUV fit the description of a vehicle named in the recent attack.

Lt. James Walton said Patterson knocked on a man's door at the Vista Estates apartment on Buena Vista Road and stated, "Are you ready to die?" as the man answered the door.

Patterson then tried to force his way inside the apartment and allegedly fired a shot at the door before running away. Patterson is charged with aggravated assault.

The bullet grazed the victim's elbow. His injuries are not life threatening.

