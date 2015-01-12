Richards Middle School has a winner in annual spelling bee

The 30 competitors getting set Monday morning for the Richards Middle School Spelling Bee. (Source: Jason Dennis/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's spelling bee season across the Chattahoochee Valley, and Richards Middle School crowned their w-i-n-n-e-r Monday morning.

News Leader 9's Jason Dennis was the caller for the school's annual spelling bee, held at the Clubview Elementary auditorium.

Out of 30 competitors, it got dramatic at the end, with the final two going back-and-fourth.

The winner was eighth grader Adrianna Harris, who will move on to the district spelling bee. The runner-up was sixth grader Ashley Cooke.

The winning word was novelist.

Congratulations and good job to all of the kids who competed!

