Fire officials put out small fire at Pratt and Whitney Monday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A fire caused a scare for people at Pratt and Whitney in Columbus Monday morning.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores tells us fire officials were called out just before 8:30 a.m. when a small electrical motor caught on fire.

The damage was minimal and the fire was contained to that particular motor.

No injuries have been reported.

