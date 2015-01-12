Fire officials put out small fire at Pratt and Whitney Monday mo - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fire officials put out small fire at Pratt and Whitney Monday morning

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A fire caused a scare for people at Pratt and Whitney in Columbus Monday morning.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores tells us fire officials were called out just before 8:30 a.m. when a small electrical motor caught on fire.

The damage was minimal and the fire was contained to that particular motor.

No injuries have been reported.

