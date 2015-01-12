'For the Love of Music' concert to benefit Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus join together to play side by side in a special concert, "For the Love of Music,"

The concert will be on Saturday Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the River Center for the Performing Arts.

"The Side by Side event is a life changing experience for the Youth orchestra of Greater Columbus students. Not only will they get the opportunity to work with Maestro George Del Gobbo, they will get to perform with the professional musicians of the Columbus Symphony. Experiencing the environment of a professional Orchestra is a once in a lifetime opportunity," George Del Gobbo says, Columbus Symphony Orchestra Conductor.

The concert will also include a dessert auction where celebrities such as Dee Armstrong, Tara Van Etten, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, The Southern Living Test Kitchen and many more will make desserts for this special concert. The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

There is also an opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Super Bowl cake and $500 cash prize.

All proceeds from the dessert auction will benefit the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus.

This event is free and open to the public.

