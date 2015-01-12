LaGrange Police search for armed robbery suspect

LaGrange, GA (WTVM) – Two stores were robbed on Saturday Jan. 9 around 8:57 p.m. in LaGrange.

According to police, the first store the unknown suspect robbed was the Petra Food Store located at 1748 Vernon Rd.

The unknown black male fired one shot towards the store clerk and he missed the shot. The handgun appeared to be a silver semi-automatic.

Once the suspect shot fire, he leaped over the counter and reached into the register taking an undisclosed amount of money and placed it in a paper bag.

Upon arrival on the scene, the LaGrance Police Department noticed a bullet casing on the floor behind the counter and a hole in the wall behind where the bullet exited the building.

The suspect left the location and appeared to have robbed the PCA Food Store at 1200 Hogansville Rd. not too long after the first robbery.

The suspect is described as a 6'3" tall black male, wearing a black hoodie jacket with white draw strings and a white zippered front and a black toboggan hat.

If anyone has information about these incidents or the suspect please call investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.