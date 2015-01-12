CPD arrest juvenile suspect accused of home invasion Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to a Columbus police department incident report, a juvenile suspect was apprehended following a home invasion on Saturday, Jan. 10.

The police report states that an officer was dispatched to an apartment on the 1400 block of Talbotton Road where shots were allegedly fired.

Upon arriving to the apartment, the victim, Jeraquis Chaney, reported that someone forcibly entered his home.

A short time later, police arrested the suspect, identified in the police report as a 14-year-old. The suspect's name will not be released because he's under the age of 18.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree home invasion and aggravated assault. The case remains under investigation by the Columbus police department.

