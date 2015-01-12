Lupus Foundation hosts empowerment symposium

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Lupus Empowerment Symposium was held on Saturday Jan. 24, 2015 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The symposium took place at Columbus Regional Health at the Midtown Medical Center, located at 701 Center St.

Presentations were given by leading physicians and professionals covering topics to get an understanding on lupus and how to get the support you need.

The program was provided free to people living with lupus and their families.

Copyright 215 WTVM. All rights reserved.