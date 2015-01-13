Mercedes-Benz USA bringing 800 jobs to Atlanta

ATLANTA (WTVM) - On Monday, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced that Mercedes-Benz USA will bring nearly 800 jobs to the state when their headquarters relocates to Atlanta.

The relocation will also include an investment of approximately $74 million to the area. MBUSA is currently located in Montvale, NJ.

“With its international name recognition and unmatched reputation for quality, Mercedes-Benz USA's decision to move to Georgia is simply a home run for the state,” Deal said. “Georgia is home to many growing, globally connected businesses, due in part to our top-ranked economic environment that has made us the No. 1 state for business three times over. Mercedes-Benz will find in Georgia a state that will help its bottom line, and a people who will welcome its team and their families with open arms.”

MBUSA is the U.S. headquarters of the German luxury automakers.

The move will prove significant for the growing automotive industry in the state of Georgia and its economy.

Georgia's automotive sector has experienced a 149 percent increase in investment and 11 percent increase in jobs during FY 2014. In addition, the state's automotive industry exports grew 9.2 percent between 2012 and 2013. Atlanta has become a leading city for auto technology, with the GM Innovation Center, Panasonic Automotive Innovation Center and the AT&T Drive Studio calling Georgia home.

