Ft. Benning celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Ft. Benning honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a commemorative service on Thursday.The theme of the service was, "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off." Civil rights activists and authors, Minnie Wimbish and Ethalyn Kirby, were the guest speakers for the event.Minnie W. Wimbish is a graduate of the Booker T. Washington School of Nursing and a member of the Georgia Congress of Colored Parents and Teachers. Wimbish was also chosen as the first black woman to serve as chairperson of the March of Dimes of Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties.She is also the first black woman to serve as a registrar in the Muscogee County primary election. Lastly, she is the only living participant of Dr. King civil rights march in Columbus on July 1, 1958.The other guest speaker, Ethalyn Kirby, graduated from Seattle University with a degree in Theology. She worked as the Assistant Film Librarian of Ogilvy and Mather Advertising Company in New York.Kirby also contributed in the field of human service and mental health, specializing in chronic and paranoid schizophrenic and manic depressive youth in New York and Seattle.This event was free and open to the public.