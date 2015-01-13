Goodwill Southern Rivers to offer free tax preparation in Columb - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Goodwill Southern Rivers to offer free tax preparation in Columbus

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers, in association with the River Valley Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition, will continue to offer free tax preparation services for families.

The income-based qualifications detail that the family must make $53,000 or less to use the service.

In 2014, IRS-trained volunteers involved with the program prepared 4,367 tax returns, resulting in more than $5 million in tax refunds across Goodwill's territory.

In Columbus, the free tax preparations will begin Tuesday, Jan. 20 at the Goodwill Columbus Midtown Career Center, located at 2601 Cross Country Dr., building A.

Julie Bennett, Director of Communication Services for Goodwill Industries, explains why Goodwill offers this service.

"Because there are so many shady tax preparers in the market that charge large fees and high interest rates," Bennett said. "So we want people to know where they can get their taxes done for free."

The times are as follows:
  • 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Tuesday -Thursday
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday
  • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday
For more information, visit the Goodwill website by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly