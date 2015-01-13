Man arrested for thousands of dollars worth of drugs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 24-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking.

Uriel Reed was arrested on Sunday Jan. 11 at Wandering Lane.

According to police reports, Reed was caught with drugs and evidence including:

53.4 grams of MDMA (Molly)

17 grams of marijuana

Several plastic baggies

The street value of the MDMA was about $5,340 with marijuana valued at $170.

This case is under investigation.

