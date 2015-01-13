21-year-old woman raped Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A rape occurred Sunday morning on Jan. 11, 2015.
According to reports, a 21-year-old female was raped and received medical attention.
An officer was dispatched to the Medical Center around 8:43 p.m. and a rape kit was taken on the victim.
This case remains under investigation.
