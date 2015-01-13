College fair to be held at Carver High School

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A college fair is taking place in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

It will be on Saturday, Jan. 24 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at George Washington Carver High School, located at 3100 8th St.

There will be recruiters from 20 colleges on sessions on financing college, college admissions and testing.

This event is free and open to all high school juniors and seniors, including their parents.

The college fair is sponsored by Representative Carolyn Hugley and Muscogee County School Board member, Pat Hugley-Green.

