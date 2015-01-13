New interim president appointed for Columbus Urban League

A non-profit organization in the Columbus area has appointed a new leader.



The Columbus Urban League board members unanimously appointed Susan Cooper as interim president.



The group gives local people the chance to have stability, good education and a better social status.



The previous president, Brooke Burgess, resigned to spend more time with her family.



The Urban League of Columbus is in the process of building their 2015 capital campaign and hope to raise funds to continue their service in the community.



"I believe in helping those who may not otherwise be able to help themselves to achieve and to empower them to become economically self-sufficient and reliant and that is why the Urban League is so important in this community," Cooper said.



Cooper says she is humbled to be appointed by her peers and is excited for the organization's future.



She will serve as interim president for six months, as the urban league searches nationwide for a permanent president.



