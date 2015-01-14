Robert Turner sentenced to life in prison for child molestation conviction

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man convicted of molesting a child learned his fate today in court.

A judge ruled that 63-year-old Robert Turner was sentenced to 20 years in prison for count 1, child molestation. He was sentenced to life in prison for count 2, aggravated child molestation.

Before the sentence was announced, the court heard several character witnesses so far, including a sister and friend of Turner. The defense asked the court to consider merging the offenses in consideration of sentencing, but the prosecution declined that request.

It took a jury just a few hours to return a guilty verdict on Jan. 9, with the jury asking the judge during deliberations if they could see again a portion of the forensic interview where the child described the assault.

Turner was charged in 2012 after the child complained of pain while going to the bathroom and began wetting the bed. The 6-year-old told their mother they had been touched in their private area by Turner.

Turner was convicted on charges of child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

