2nd grader brings gun to school; no one injured

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District confirmed a student took a gun to school on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Davis Elementary and according to MCSD there were neither threats made nor injuries to students, faculty or staff.

Following the student bringing the 9 mm to school, security and parents were informed.

News Leader 9 will give more details as it becomes available.

