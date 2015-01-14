New Walmart market brings 95 jobs to LaGrange

LaGrange, GA (WTVM) – A new Walmart Neighborhood Market opened up in LaGrange on Wednesday.

The store is located at 955 Lafayette Pkwy and will be open 24 hours seven days a week.

"We are excited to offer LaGrange residents a convenient location to pick up fresh produce and more at Walmart's everyday low prices," Ricky Gable said, store manager.

Customers will be able to purchase groceries and even gas at their fuel station.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony where they received $8,000 in grants from Walmart to local community groups.

The opening of the market will employ up to 95 part time and full time associates.

