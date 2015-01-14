Funeral arrangements set for Autumn Steele

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a Columbus native who was shot and killed by a police officer's stray bullet last week.

The funeral arrangements for Autumn Steele, 34, are set for Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Clanton, AL.

According to her obituary from the Prugh Funeral Services in Burlington, IA, funeral services were also held for Steele in Iowa on Tuesday.

Steele was shot and killed on Jan. 6 outside of her Burlington, IA home when an officer's stray bullet hit Steele. The bullet was intended for Steele's dog.

She is survived by her husband, Gabriel, and her two young sons.

Steele's family has a memorial page open. You can send your condolences.

