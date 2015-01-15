St. Francis, Piedmont Healthcare to discuss potential partnership

St. Francis hospital officials have confirmed that 65 jobs were eliminated Thursday, Nov. 20 after what officials call a "budget inaccuracy" of $30 million was discovered.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A pair of Georgia healthcare providers are entering into talks that could equal a potential partnership.

Piedmont Healthcare and St. Francis Hospital have joined in exclusive discussions about a potential relationship.

According to a media release, it's too early to speculate where the discussions will lead, but both organizations have a history of quality care and community support.

"The board believes a partner is the best solution for the viability of St. Francis. While it is too early to speculate on this potential relationship, we are hopeful these exclusive discussions will bring the two organizations together," St. Francis Board of Trustees Chairman Richard Bradley said.

Piedmont Healthcare is an Atlanta-based private, nonprofit organization with five hospitals and several primary care and specialty physician groups in North Georgia. The healthcare provider has 11,000 employees in the state of Georgia.

In November 2014, St. Francis announced that a "budget inaccuracy" of $30 million was uncovered, and forced a layoff of 65 positions.

