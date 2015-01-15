Drivers beware: Road closures on parts of Cusseta Road begin next week

A map of the area where the closure will be next week. (Source: Google Maps)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Make plans to take alternate routes if you're driving in this area for the next several days.

The closure will be on Cusseta Road, between Joy Road and Old Cusseta Road, and will be closed next week.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Transportation said the proposed date for the start of the closure is Monday, Jan. 19.

There will be detour signs which will reroute along Farr Road, St. Mary's Road and Brennan Road.

An estimated time for the closure was not given.

