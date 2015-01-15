Better Business Bureau offers scholarships to high school students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Better Business Bureau is accepting applications for their BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship.

All students must write an essay on how trust, ethics and integrity has influenced a decision the student has made.

Winners will receive a $500 scholarship to go towards their education.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 23, 2015.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Better Business Bureau annual meeting and Torch Award presentation in February 2015.

For the application and scholarship requirements click here.

