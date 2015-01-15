CPD search for burglary suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD search for burglary suspects

Posted by Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The police are looking for suspects involved in a burglary.

It happened at the 2000 block of 40th St. in Columbus.

If you can identify these suspects please contact Sgt. Joe Weatherford in the Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-225-4345.

