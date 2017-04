Man accused of Calvin Ave. shooting death in custody

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that they've arrested Bernard Gibson, the man accused of the shooting death of a man on Calvin Avenue.Gibson has been accused of firing the shots that killed Gerald Hightower, Jr. on Jan. 7 in Columbus . He was detained during a police chase earlier this week.Police say Hightower was shot multiple times and taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he died.Gibson has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and a probation violation.Gibson, along with two other men, were arrested without incident on Jan. 14 when a Georgia State Trooper attempted to pull them over during a traffic stop on State Route 315. The driver of the 2015 KIA Optima did not pull over, and lead officers in a police chase. Troopers executed a PIT maneuver, and that caused the vehicle to hit an embankment.Stay tuned to WTVM.com for more information.