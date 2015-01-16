Man accused of Calvin Ave. shooting death in custody - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man accused of Calvin Ave. shooting death in custody

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Bernard Gibson. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Bernard Gibson. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

  • More on WTVM.comMore>>

  • Vigil held for victim of fatal shooting

    Vigil held for victim of fatal shooting

    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:12 PM EST2015-01-09 03:12:55 GMT
    Friday, January 9 2015 11:30 AM EST2015-01-09 16:30:07 GMT
    On Thursday evening, family and friends of a man killed in Columbus held a vigil to remember him. The vigil for Gerald Hightower Junior was held at the location where he was fatally shot Wednesday, Jan. 7 on Calvin Avenue in Columbus.More >>
    On Thursday evening, family and friends of a man killed in Columbus held a vigil to remember him. The vigil for Gerald Hightower Junior was held at the location where he was fatally shot Wednesday, Jan. 7 on Calvin Avenue in Columbus.More >>

  • Police chase leads to murder suspect

    Police chase leads to murder suspect

    Thursday, January 15 2015 5:02 PM EST2015-01-15 22:02:44 GMT
    Friday, January 16 2015 12:42 PM EST2015-01-16 17:42:00 GMT
    Richard Stewart (Source: Harris County Jail)Richard Stewart (Source: Harris County Jail)
    At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 14, a 2015 Kia Optima was traveling east on State Route 315. A trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Optima for a more over violation.The driver did not stop and a pursuit ended.The trooper executed the PIT maneuver and the Optima struck an embankment.More >>
    At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 14, a 2015 Kia Optima was traveling east on State Route 315. A trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Optima for a more over violation.The driver did not stop and a pursuit ended.The trooper executed the PIT maneuver and the Optima struck an embankment.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that they've arrested Bernard Gibson, the man accused of the shooting death of a man on Calvin Avenue.

Gibson has been accused of firing the shots that killed Gerald Hightower, Jr. on Jan. 7 in Columbus. He was detained during a police chase earlier this week. 

Police say Hightower was shot multiple times and taken to Midtown Medical Center, where he died.

Gibson has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and a probation violation.

Gibson, along with two other men, were arrested without incident on Jan. 14 when a Georgia State Trooper attempted to pull them over during a traffic stop on State Route 315. The driver of the 2015 KIA Optima did not pull over, and lead officers in a police chase. Troopers executed a PIT maneuver, and that caused the vehicle to hit an embankment. 

Stay tuned to WTVM.com for more information.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly