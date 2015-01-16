Governor Bentley gives thousands of dollars to Eufaula's Police Department

(WTVM) – Nearly $20, 000 have been awarded to improve public safety in Barbour County.

Governor Bentley awarded a $10,000 grant to the Eufaula Police Department and a $9,757 grant to the Clayton Police Department.

Both communities will purchase equipment or fund programs to improve each department's ability to combat crime and protect residents.

Eufaula police will use the grant to upgrade the department's firing range.

In addition to the 39 officers from Eufaula, officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies use the firing range to improve and maintain marksmanship.

The upgrade will provide more realistic scenario training and improve officers' ability to respond in real-life situations involving firearms.

Clayton will use its grant to replace or upgrade laptop computers in police vehicles and to purchase safety vests.

The computers enable officers to file required administrative work from their patrol cars and spend more away from headquarters serving the public.

Bentley notified Jack Tibbs, mayor of Eufaula, and Rebeca Beasley mayor of Clayton, that the grants had been approved.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants, which were awarded from funds the state received from the U.S.

