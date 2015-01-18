Website founder wants out of glitter game, puts glitter-bomb website up for sale

Want to find a passive-aggressive way to get back at your nemesis or prank someone you love with a hard-to-get-rid-of craft product? You can ship them glitter for under $10.

Want to find a passive-aggressive way to get back at your nemesis or prank someone you love with a hard-to-get-rid-of craft product? You can ship them glitter for under $10.

(WTVM) - Never underestimate the power of the internet: after less than a week online, the 22-year-old Australian website developer who came up with Ship Your Enemies Glitter is giving up and selling the website's domain.

WARNING: Ship Your Enemies Glitter website includes profanity.

Website developer Mathew Carpenter said he was so overwhelmed with the overnight viral success of his website, he suspended the ability to order the pre-made glitter-bombs on Thursday after begging people to stop ordering the parcels of glitter-involved deceit.

"Purchasing has been temporarily suspended. You guys have a sick fascination with shipping people glitter," the website says if you click "buy now."

Carpenter first launched the website on Jan. 13. By Jan. 16, he placed the sale of his creative prank website on Flippa, a Melbourne, Australia-based buy/sell domain name website. Since being posted, there have been more than 300 bids, with the top bid currently at $70,800 AUD, or $58,161 USD, and is currently the most active auction on the website.

The sale of the website includes the domain, creative control, and the rest of the responsibilities that go with shipping foes the difficult-to-get-rid-of craft material.

"After being online for only a few hours, the website had received over 2,000 orders generating just over $20,000 AUD. Somewhat overwhelmed, I then decided to take the ability to order down despite receiving thousands of emails and tweets from people wanting to purchase," Carpenter writes on Flippa.

Flippa's website account manager Joseph Carroll said in an email that he's been buying and selling websites for a long time, and that Carpenter's popularity and quick decision to sell is a first in his experience.

"I have never seen a site get this popular this fast and then go up for sale with the level of success that ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com has experienced," Carroll said. "If you think about the fact that at this time last week, Mat had not even officially launched the site, and now he's done over $20,000 in sales and has bids of over $70,000 to buy the site, it really is just incredible what he has accomplished - and there is still three days of left in the auction!"

Flippa has facilitated the sale of numerous websites, including Inquisitr, Facesmash, originally founded by Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg, and ReTweet. Carroll said when it's all said and done, he foresees that Ship Your Enemies Glitter surpassing those auctions.

"I would say ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com ranks right up there with the top auctions ever on Flippa," Carroll said.

If you're interested in purchasing the website, you have a handful of days left to bid. Serious bidders only. But just remember - all that glitters is not gold.

"Given that the site has been mentioned in nearly every major news publication, and given that it did over $20,000 in sales in the mere 24 hours it was processing orders, I think the sky really is the limit for this website," Carroll said.

Carpenter said previously that folks who've already ordered will get what they paid for beginning this weekend, in stunning, glitter-bomb perfected fashion. As for the future, Carpenter said he's ready to "shed the glitter guy tag" and work on some new projects.

Other than that, Carpenter is totally over it.

"I'm over the idea because I hate glitter," Carpenter said in an email.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.